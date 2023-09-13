Thrust of UN reform has to be to 'democratise' Security Council: UNGA President

“This is bothersome for many people, for many delegations. The thrust of the reform therefore has to be to democratise the Security Council to make it more fit for purpose in the 21st century, given that we are in a different geopolitical structure, one that most probably involves a multipolar world and where important decisions need to be taken in a more timely fashion, particularly on things like issues of human rights and humanitarian concerns.” India, the world’s most populous country, has been at the forefront of years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserves a seat as a permanent member at the UN high table, which in its current form does not represent geo-political realities of the 21st century.