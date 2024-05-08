Thunderstorms forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 8-12

Amaravati: The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days from May 8 to 12.

It forecast this weather in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, where winds are expected to blow between 30 km per hour (kmph) to 50 kmph.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Lower tropospheric southerly and south-westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam," said a press release from the Meteorological Department.