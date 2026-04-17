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'Tides are turning against BJP': Abhishek Banerjee tells Rahul Gandhi after Lok Sabha Bill defeat

Party sources said seven MPs, including Banerjee, could not attend the Lok Sabha proceedings as they were busy in election campaigning.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsLok SabhaAbhishek Banerjeewomen reservationBill

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