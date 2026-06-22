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Ties with China normalising: MEA as NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese foreign minister

Relations ⁠between the ⁠neighbours improved in 2024, ending years of friction that began with a border clash in 2020.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:11 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:11 IST
India NewsChinaAjit DovalBRICSNSAWang Yi

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