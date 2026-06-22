Ties with China normalising: MEA as NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese foreign minister

<p>New Delhi: Indian National Security Adviser <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-doval">Ajit Doval</a> spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday on the sidelines of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brics">BRICS </a>National Security Advisers' meeting in New Delhi, India's foreign ministry said.</p><p>India's foreign ministry described the talks between Doval and Wang as "constructive and forward-looking".</p><p>Relations between the neighbours improved in 2024, ending years of friction that began with a border clash in 2020.</p>.India to surpass China in share of global GDP by 2060: Report.<p>The two leaders discussed recent developments in their relationship and 'noted progress towards gradual normalisation', according to the statement.</p><p>India, chair of the BRICS group, is hosting a meeting of the BRICS national security advisers in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.</p><p>Brics brings together founders, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as well as other, more recent joiners.</p>