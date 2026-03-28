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Tiger poisoned to death near Satpura Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, five held

The accused, who laced tiger kill with poison, allegedly took this step as the big cat had killed their cattle.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshtigerSatpura Tiger Reserve

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