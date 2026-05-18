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Tigers in protected core zones show higher stress response to human-caused disturbance: Study

The CCMB team systematically assessed how human activities affect tiger breeding.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsTigersCCMB

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