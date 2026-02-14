Time, cost of domestic remittances must reduce: Jairam Ramesh
In a post on X, he noted that while India's remittances from abroad get more policy attention than domestic remittances, this must change due to the volume of domestic remittances as well as their socio-economic profile.
India’s remittances from abroad in 2025 totalled about $135 billion. This is around 3.4% of GDP. These remittances have been exceedingly important for managing the country’s balance of payments and have been crucial for the economies of a number of states like Kerala. These…