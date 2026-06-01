'Time has come for all of us to come together': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to return to India on June 6

<p>Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke is expected to return to India from the US on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra%20pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> over lapses in multiple examinations. </p><p>Dipke, in a video released on Instagram on Monday, called supporters and students to join the agitation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>. </p>.Delhi HC asks review committee to examine unblocking Cockroach Janta Party's X handle.<p>"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he said, urging supporters to join him a the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on June 6. </p>.<p>"I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," he said.</p><p>Dipke claimed that exam-related controversies disruptions had left students anxious and demanded accountability from the government.</p><p>CJP is a youth youth-led social media movement started by Dipke. It gained massive traction since its formation and has been subscribed millions, including several public personalities. </p>