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'Time has come for all of us to come together': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to return to India on June 6

Dipke claimed that exam-related controversies disruptions had left students anxious and demanded accountability from the government.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsDharmendra Pradhan

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