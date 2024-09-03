Time ripe for India-Singapore bilateral relations to raise to next level: S Jaishankar ahead of PM's visit

Responding to a question as to where India would like to take the bilateral relationship, the minister said: “We have come a long way since then. As I pointed out, the time is ripe to move to the next level of our ties, reflecting current realities in both countries, as well as the state of the world.”

Where Singapore’s approach to India is concerned, it could start with the appreciation of the last decade of growth, recovery from Covid and the country’s rapid digitalisation, while also taking into account the advances in infrastructure, the focus on manufacturing and the availability of talent, the minister said.