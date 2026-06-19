'Time to turn the tide': Shashi Tharoor hails Rahul Gandhi's leadership on his 56th birthday

<p>Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shashi%20Tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a> on Friday wished <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rahul%20gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on his 56th birthday and hailed his leadership saying the time has now come to turn the tide in the party's favour while expressing confidence that it would happen.</p>.<p>Tharoor reached the Congress' 24, Akbar Road office to meet Gandhi with a bouquet and a book which he presented to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha as a gift.</p>.<p>"I have come to wish him (Gandhi) continued resolution, resilience, determination and strength in leading the fight for a more inclusive democracy in our country. What we need to see is a strong opposition, and with Rahul Gandhi's leadership, that's exactly what we need to get," Tharoor told reporters after the meeting.</p>.PM Modi wishes LoP Rahul Gandhi on 56th birthday.<p>"We have won the elections in Kerala after 10 years out of office; next year we have Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. We are in with a good fight and good possibility in all these places and this is time now to turn the tide," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.</p>.<p>"I think it is going to happen. For him, I don't think the birthday is the most important thing; the journey is more important, and that journey has to continue with great determination," Tharoor said.</p>.<p>Birthday wishes poured in for Gandhi as he turned 56, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing him for consistently championing the cause of the most vulnerable and marginalised through engagement with people and courage in speaking truth to power.</p>.<p>Rahul Gandhi cut a birthday cake in the presence of Kharge and AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, senior leaders, party workers and supporters. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>