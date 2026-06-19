Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Time to turn the tide': Shashi Tharoor hails Rahul Gandhi's leadership on his 56th birthday

Tharoor gifted a bouquet and a book to the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha who turned 56 on Friday.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsShashi Tharoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us