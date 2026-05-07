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Timeline in 'fake' encounter of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh and two others

On November 22, 2005, Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife and associate intercepted by a police team from a bus while they were returning to Sangli.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 07:55 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High Courtfake encounter

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