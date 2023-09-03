Timing of 'One Nation, One Election' panel highly suspect: Congress continues attack on Centre

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the composition of the committee is also a total give away and that is why Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has rightly refused to be a part of it. "The High-level Committee on what is called “One Nation One Election” is a ritualistic exercise, the timing of which is highly suspect. Its terms of reference have already determined its recommendations,' he said on X, formerly Twitter.