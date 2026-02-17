Menu
Tina Ambani skips Enforcement Directorate summons for second time in money laundering case

It was not immediately known if she furnished some grounds to the investigating officer of the case for her non-appearance. The ED may issue her fresh dates, officials said.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 10:01 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 10:01 IST
