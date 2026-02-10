<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Enforcement%20Directorate%20">Enforcement Directorate</a> is set to issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Anil%20Ambani">Anil Ambani</a>, for questioning in a money laundering case, <em>PTI </em>reported quoting officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>The former actor was asked to be present at the ED office in Delhi on Monday but did not appear. She will be called again soon, the officials told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>According to reports, Tina was called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in New York's Manhattan.</p>.SC tells CBI, ED do conduct fair, prompt probe into banking 'fraud' by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.<p>Recently, the agency had attested former RCOM (Reliance Communication) president Punit Garg in the same case.</p><p>The agency had constituted a SIT to investigate multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on the directions of the Supreme Court. </p>