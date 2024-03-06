Tips to stay hydrated this summer

Doctors recommend increasing fluid intake, including more seasonal fruits and vegetables in one’s diet and avoiding spicy food among other measures to keep the heat in check as we head into peak summer.
On Monday, the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department issued a health advisory as temperatures rose above normal across the state. It comes at a time when Bengaluru is already grappling with a water shortage caused by severe drought brought on by scanty rainfall.
Drink up
While staying hydrated is the most obvious way to counter the soaring
temperatures, Dr Anil Agadi, consultant, family medicine, notes that not many people are aware of just how much water they should be drinking. “Half a litre of water for every 10 kg a person weighs is ideal. So, someone who weighs 60 kg should be drinking 3 litres of water a day,” he says. In summer, one should increase their water intake by half a litre if they spend most of their day indoors and by 1 litre if the major part of their day is spent outdoors, he adds.
Dr Faraz Khan, consultant specialist in internal medicine, clarifies that hydration entails more than just consuming adequate water. “It’s important to maintain your electrolytes. And the best way to do that is by adding four teaspoons of sugar, one teaspoon of salt, and juice of half a lemon to every one litre of water. Avoid those ORS tetrapacks because they don’t contain rehydration salts,” he shares.
Emergency care
He warns of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion. It is easy to manage heat exhaustion by giving the patient some cold water to drink and wiping down their skin with a wet towel or sponge. Heat stroke on the other hand is not so simple. “It requires emergency care. And under no circumstances should they be administered paracetamol, though one of the early signs of heat stroke is high temperature. Paracetamol makes the condition exponentially worse,” Dr Khan explains. Instead, he advises moving such patients out of direct sunlight, loosening their clothes if they are tight-fitting, using ice packs and seeking professional help.
One should avoid direct sunlight between 11.30 am and 4.30 pm and step out during the early morning to maintain their Vitamin D levels, he advises. He recommends using hats, umbrellas, and wearing light and loose-fitting clothes while stepping out in the sun. “Avoid spicy and extremely oily food. Especially those observing the Ramzan fast (beginning on March 12) should try to break their fast with plenty of water and fruits,” he adds.
Smoothies and soups
Adding one teaspoon of chia seeds to your water bottle, and consuming fruits like watermelon and ice apple will help keep the body cool, says dietician Remya Rajan. She adds that the high fibre content of chia seeds will also keep cravings at bay.
Dr Phebe Vinodhini, nutritionist, recommends adding smoothies, clear soup (with plenty of vegetables and lentils), tender coconut water and salad bowls to one’s diet.