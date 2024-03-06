Tips to stay hydrated this summer

While staying hydrated is the most obvious way to counter the soaring

temperatures, Dr Anil Agadi, consultant, family medicine, notes that not many people are aware of just how much water they should be drinking. “Half a litre of water for every 10 kg a person weighs is ideal. So, someone who weighs 60 kg should be drinking 3 litres of water a day,” he says. In summer, one should increase their water intake by half a litre if they spend most of their day indoors and by 1 litre if the major part of their day is spent outdoors, he adds.