Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Tirupati laddus row: Fresh PIL seeking CBI probe filed in Supreme Court

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan is already seized of as many as four petitions on the issue.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 15:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 15:31 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTirupatiLaddu

Follow us on :

Follow Us