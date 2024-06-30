TISS withdraws termination of over 100 employees after Tata Trust assures to release fund

Mumbai: After receiving flak for not renewing the contracts of more than 100 teaching and non-teaching staffers citing lack of funds, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) withdrew its decision on Sunday to terminate the staffers.

In a statement issued by the institute, TISS said that Tata Education Trust (TET) has assured to grant funds and hence, no one would be terminated.

“TET has committed to releasing funds for the salaries of TET project/programme faculty and non-teaching staff," it said in a statement adding that a total of Rs 4.79 crore has been sanctioned by the TET.

The contracts of the teaching and non-teaching staff at four TISS campuses -- Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati -- were due to end on June 30, some faculty members on Sunday told PTI on condition of anonymity.

A bulk of them worked on the TISS campuses other than Mumbai, they said.

A faculty member said these contracts had been issued for the teaching and non-teaching staff from grants received from the Tata Trust.