TK Sajeev Kumar joins US-based Society for News Design's director board

Society for News Design has chosen TK Sajeev Kumar as the new member of its director board.

Kumar is the deputy editor and visual editor of Kerala Kaumudi, the oldest and leading Malayalam newspaper in India.

This is the first time an Indian is included on the SND board of directors.

SND is an US-based global organisation for news media professionals and visual communicators who create print, web, mobile publications and products.

TK Sajeev Kumar is based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

It should be noted that Kumar has previously served as an SND regional director (Asia-South Pacific). He has participated as a jury member for competitions by the Society of News Design and WAN-IFRA around the world.

Kumar is also the founder and director of Asia’s first non-profit newspaper design website, www.newspaperdesign.in, and has conducted five international newspaper design competitions.

Also, he was a jury member of the Best of the World collegiate design competition 2012.

In 2018, He was honoured with Kerala Media Academy Fellowship on Visual Storytelling in Print Media.

Kumar has published four books, including one on news design.

He graduated from Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram with Mathematics as his major in 1987.