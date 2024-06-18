AIMIM chief Owaisi flays NCERT over textbook revisions

The AIMIM chief further said India’s children should know that a functioning masjid was "desecrated" in 1949 and then demolished by a mob in 1992. "They should not grow up glorifying criminal acts," he said.

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) director Dinesh Prasad Saklani had recently said the tweaks in textbooks are part of the annual revision and should not be a subject of hue and cry.

The comments by Saklani come at a time when new textbooks have hit the market with several deletions and changes. The revised Class 12 political science textbook does not mention the Babri Masjid but refers to it as a "three-domed structure".