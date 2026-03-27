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TMC accuses BJP of ‘mockery’ over delay CEC Gyanesh Kumar's impeachment notice

Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan have to examine the notices and take a decision on whether to accept it or not.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 13:07 IST
India NewsBJPTMCLok SabhaRajya SabhaTMC Gyanesh Kumar

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