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TMC crisis escalates as 'rebels' meet EC, Mamata camp questions 'unauthorised' meeting

The Ritabrata Banerjee sought control of party while Mamata Banerjee faction questioned poll body for 'unauthorised' meeting with “rag tag” breakaway MLAs.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 11:55 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 11:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeElection CommissionElection Commission of IndiaTrinamool CongressAbhishek Banerjeetrinamoolritabrata banerjee

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