TMC crisis escalates as 'rebels' meet EC, Mamata camp questions 'unauthorised' meeting

<p>New Delhi: The battle for the “real” <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress (TMC) </a>escalated on Thursday (July 2) with rebels led by Ritabrata Banerjee meeting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> seeking control of the original party even as the Mamata Banerjee faction questioned the poll body for an “unauthorised” meeting with a “rag tag” bunch of breakaway MLAs. </p><p>At the meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, a delegation of rebel MLAs submitted documents to back their claim for control of the party name, symbol and funds while publicly insisting that "we are the Trinamool Congress" and there was no question of making any demand.</p><p>Ritabrata told reporters that they have submitted the required documents and the EC has assured that they will examine the issue before taking a decision, as he framed the rebels' battle as something against "individual cult" in a party that grew from the grassroots that has been "hijacked by chartered bureaucrats" and the "ruthless dynastic politics". Rebel MLA Subhashish Das said they have sought the party symbol.</p><p>Soon after the meeting, senior Trinamool MPs Saugata Roy and Sagarika Ghose questioned the EC over granting time for the rebel MLAs, accusing it of violating its own procedure where only authorised representatives can request for a meeting with the EC. Ghose described the rebels as a bunch of "rag tag" MLAs while Roy said the breakaway MLAs were given audience when the authorised representative of the party had not asked for any meeting.</p>.TMC rebel faction meets EC, Mamata camp questions poll body's decision to grant audience.<p>“The CEC has no role or power to decide for us. A person who was expelled by Trinamool is being given an appointment. Kumar is the first CEC to have faced a removal proceeding in Parliament. That says volumes about his lack of integrity," he told reporters. </p>.Cafe 'owned' by TMC leader's son demolished for being built on 'encroached land'.<p>Ritabrata, who enjoys the support of over 60 of 80 Trinamool MLAs, said they are from the Trinamool and more than a two-thirds of the MLAs, corporators and District Panchayat members are with them. He said they had a Special Session on June 22 and as per procedure, it has been communicated to the EC.</p><p>"We presented our case, and we hope that the EC will decide as soon as possible. They have told us that they will examine the matter and get back to us," he said.</p><p>In an apparent attack on Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, he said, "I want to make it clear that our entire fight has been against the individual cult, against the ruthless dynastic politics that has slowly taken away the essence of the grassroots party from the Trinamool. A grassroots-level party had been hijacked.”</p><p>“Out of every Rs 4 spent by the party, Rs 1 was spent on chartered flights. This was once a grassroots party. This fight is against the cult of the individual, against dictatorship, and against dynastic politics,” he said.</p><p>He said if there are people who have been involved in illegal sand mining syndicates, coal syndicates, or cattle smuggling syndicates, then action must be taken against them.</p>