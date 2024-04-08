TMC delegation to meet Election Commission bench today

The development comes at a time when the TMC and BJP are at loggerheads after an NIA team was attacked by a mob in West Bengal with the ruling party in the state alleging a nexus between the agency and the saffron party.

This is also not the first time that the TMC has knocked on EC doors, having earlier filed a complaint over PM Narendra Modi allegedly breaking the Model Code of Conduct.

On the delegation meeting the EC members, party MP Dola Sen told ANI, "Last week we went two times to the EC. We demanded that there should be a level playing field, and everyone should be given equal rights. The matter was raised with the Election Commission and we had said that since the election code of conduct has been implemented, all parties should get equal rights during this time... But the way the Central agencies are being used by the Central government is not right."

She continued, "Already two opposition CMs are behind bars, and conspiracies are going on here also.... Here two of our workers were arrested by the NIA... Today a team of 10 representatives is going to Delhi."

