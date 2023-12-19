TMC hopes for conclusion to I.N.D.I.A bloc's seat-sharing talks by year-end

Roy defended Banerjee's proposal, stating, "She has said a three-way alliance is possible; now, what the CPI(M) or the Congress think or say is their business. We have nothing to say regarding it."

BJP, on the other hand, called the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting as a gathering of 'corrupt leaders.'

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya remarked, "I.N.D.I.A bloc is a grouping of corrupt leaders who have come together to fight the BJP. The people will give them a befitting reply, just like in 2014 and 2019."