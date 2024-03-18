TMC MP files complaint against PM Modi for 'violating' poll code by using IAF chopper

In a post on X, where he also shared his complaint, Gokhale pointed out that the EC rules prohibit use of state machinery for campaigning. 'Indira Gandhi was disqualified in 1975 specifically for this reason,' he said.

Then PM Indira Gandhi was disqualified by the Allahabad High Court in 1975 after being convicted of electoral malpractices. One of the most crucial findings against her was that her election agent, Yashpal Kapur, was the district magistrate of Rae Bareli.

Gokhale also said that if the BJP paid for using the chopper, the EC should make it clear on what grounds using an Air Force chopper was essential. "If BJP paid for renting the IAF chopper, then EC should let us all know along with the grounds for why an IAF chopper was essential (CMs & other Z+ protectees use normal VVIP choppers which have all required security features)..." he said.

"EC had said while announcing the elections that code of conduct violations will be dealt with strictly. Let's see if EC initiates a probe or any action against PM Modi for using an IAF chopper for election campaigning," the TMC leader said.