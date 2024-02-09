TMC's Saket Gokhale claims Centre imposing Hindi over regional languages

New Delhi: TMC leader Saket Gokhale on Friday said the Centre was "imposing" Hindi over English and other regional languages in government business and claimed that this was against the federal structure.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Gokhale demanded that English must be used for government business.

The TMC member pointed out that, at the start of the current Budget session of the Meghalaya assembly, it was announced that the Governor would deliver his address to the House in Hindi.