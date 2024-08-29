TMC questions delay in Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees formation

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress has questioned the delay in constituting the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees after the new Lok Sabha came into being, even as the government has initiated discussions with the main Opposition party Congress on the panels that the latter could head.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien wrote to Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda on Tuesday expressing concerns over the delay and the ruling BJP’s earlier promise of forming the panels during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in July-August.

O’Brien said the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had on July 9 sought names from parties for the panels before July 17 and the Trinamool had submitted the names. “Unfortunately, even as August slips by, the Parliamentary Committees have still not been constituted,” he said.

“This has profound implications for our democratic process and the quality of legislation enacted. Allow me to point out that in recent years, there has been a marked reduction in the number of Bills referred to parliamentary standing committees or select committees for thorough scrutiny,” he said.

With Parliament witnessing a “reduction” in the number of working days and durations of sessions giving very limited time for wide-ranging consultations, he highlighted the importance of Standing Committees and said MPs are eager to have it as it gives enough time for deliberations.