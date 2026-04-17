<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/derek-o-brien">Derek O'Brien</a> on Friday questioned the "rush" in appointing Harivansh the deputy chairman of <a href="https://www.decccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a>, and pointed out that <a href="https://www.decccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> has not had a deputy speaker in seven years.</p>.<p>The remarks came after TMC and SP MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha as a resolution for the election of nominated MP Harivansh as deputy chairman was taken up.</p>.<p>This is the first time a nominated MP has been appointed deputy chairman of the Upper House.</p>.<p>"No deputy speaker has been appointed in Lok Sabha in seven years. What was the need to rush this election in the special three day sitting when West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly polls are on," O'Brien said in a statement after the walkout.</p>.Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election likely on April 17; govt seeks support for Harivansh.<p>Harivansh was elected deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha unopposed on Friday.</p>.<p>The office of the deputy chairman fell vacant after the earlier term of Harivansh, a journalist-turned-politician, ended on April 9.</p>.<p>Union minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda moved the first motion for electing Harivansh as deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.decccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.decccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> congratulated Harivansh on his election.</p>