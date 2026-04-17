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TMC questions 'rush' in appointing Harivansh as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

This is the first time a nominated MP has been appointed deputy chairman of the Upper House.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 08:45 IST
India NewsTMCRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsTrinamool CongressDerek O'BrienHarivansh

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