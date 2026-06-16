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TMC rebels row | Abhishek misses meeting on 'short notice' as Speaker seeks hearing of both factions

The Speaker will take a call on the issue with Trinamool opposing the rebels' demand for separate seating in Lok Sabha only after hearing both the sides.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeOm BirlaTrinamool CongressAbhishek BanerjeeSpeaker

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