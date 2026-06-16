TMC rebels row | Abhishek misses meeting on 'short notice' as Speaker seeks hearing of both factions

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress (TMC)</a> National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was called for a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at 'short notice' on Monday on the objections to recognising 20 rebel MPs switching over to a little-known party but could not attend owing to his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sources said.</p><p>Sources said that Birla will take a call on the issue with TMC opposing the rebels' demand for separate seating in Lok Sabha only after hearing both the sides. </p>.Curious case of NCPI: As TMC rebels navigate anti-defection law, the house of Kundus is their political transit home.<p>Incidentally, sources claimed the Speaker's invite to Abhishek gave him just two hours to appear before him, but the party informed that he would not be able to do so.</p><p>The Lok Sabha Secretariat referred to Abhishek's June 10 letter seeking Birla to hear TMC before taking any decision on the rebels and asked him to "present your case before the Speaker" in his official chamber "today (Monday) by 4 PM.</p><p>On Sunday, the rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had met the Speaker claiming that they have support of 20 lawmakers, which is more than two-third of 28 Trinamool MPs, and urged him to provide separate seating while informing him that they were merging with Nationalist Citizens Party of India.</p>.TMC's Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts.<p>Trinamool sources said the email from the Lok Sabha Secretariat was delivered on Monday 2pm while Abhishek was in the ED office and had no access to his phone or e-mail. </p><p>Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad, who along with Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose had delivered Abhishek's letter, was contacted by the Speaker's Office to inform him about the letter e-mailed to the TMC National General Secretary at 2.10pm, sources said.</p><p>Azad immediately contacted Derek O'Brien, National Joint Secretary and Rajya Sabha floor leader. Source said Azad then wrote an e-mail to the Speaker informing him about Abhishek's inability to be present before him on Monday owing to his questioning in ED office in Kolkata while promising him that he would be informed about the letter once his interrogation concludes.</p><p>Azad then went to meet Birla to personally hand over a copy of the email he sent to the Speaker. Abhishek had come out of the ED office at 11pm. Sources said no fresh date has been given to Abhishek.</p>