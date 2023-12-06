TMC, Sena skip I.N.D.I.A floor leaders’ dinner meet; date for top leaders meet in 2-3 days

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) were on Wednesday conspicuous in their absence at a dinner meeting of floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A parties convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here, at a time when the bloc is gearing up to announce the date for the next meeting of their leaders in the coming days.

The meeting also saw AAP leaders raising the issue of delay in holding a conclave of I.N.D.I.A leaders after September 1, while some leaders objected to partners bringing state-level disputes to the national level.

The floor leaders also decided to demand sending the three Bills to replace Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act to a joint Select Committee though it has been scrutinised once by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs. They said they have objections to the Hindi names of the Bills and wanted more public consultation.

The Opposition parties will also strongly raise concerns about a bill to constitute a Selection Committee to choose Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, omitting the Chief Justice of India.

Thirty-one leaders of 17 parties attended the meeting, which saw Rahul Gandhi in attendance, while the absence of two parties were explained through claims that they had informed about their inability to send their representatives.