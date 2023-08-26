TMC slams Muzaffarnagar Muslim student slapping incident, BJP's divisive politics

In a series of messages, the Trinamool Congress leaders, on Saturday, slammed the Muzaffarnagar student slapping incident. In a video gone viral, a teacher is seen getting one Muslim student slapped by his classmates.
“A distressing video has emerged from Neha Public School in Khubbapur, Muzaffarnagar, in which a teacher unabashedly encouraging innocent students to target a fellow classmate based on his religious identity,” the Trinamool stated on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.
Trinamool stated that the act shows the “despicable depths to which bigotry and hatred has seeped into our educational institutions”. The party said that the BJP’s “divisive politics is setting India ablaze”.
Trinamool leaders, including Sushmita Dev, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mahua Moitra, issued video statements condemning the incident, and divisive politics.
“The UP student case has got even worse. Now the police have filed an FIR. By why section 505, 506? They can’t even investigate. These are very light sections. They have charged this teacher with mischief. Mischief? What’s going on?” O’Brien said in a video message.