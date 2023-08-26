TMC slams Muzaffarnagar Muslim student slapping incident, BJP's divisive politics

In a series of messages, the Trinamool Congress leaders, on Saturday, slammed the Muzaffarnagar student slapping incident. In a video gone viral, a teacher is seen getting one Muslim student slapped by his classmates.

“A distressing video has emerged from Neha Public School in Khubbapur, Muzaffarnagar, in which a teacher unabashedly encouraging innocent students to target a fellow classmate based on his religious identity,” the Trinamool stated on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.