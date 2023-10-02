TMC, TDP held separate demonstrations in Delhi on 'Gandhi Jayanti'

The Trinamool wanted to make the protest big in the capital but there were hiccups as the Railways cancelled special trains booked by the party to ferry protesters from Bengal. However, they organised buses for party workers to reach Delhi. At Raj Ghat, Banerjee held a placard 'Release Funds for Bengal'.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose to stay back in Kolkata owing to medical issues, Banerjee and other leaders alleged that the BJP-led NDA government of withholding Rs 15,000 crore in dues to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and PM Awas Yojana.