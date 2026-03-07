<p>New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs will support the Opposition motion seeking the removal of Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker on the directions of party chief Mamata Banerjee, sources said on Saturday.</p><p>The decision comes as a relief for Congress, the principal mover behind the notice, as Trinamool had refused to sign the joint Opposition notice submitted last month. It had then suggested that they should have exhausted all options before taking this extreme step.</p><p>The notice for removal of Birla is listed for consideration in Lok Sabha on Monday when both the ruling and Opposition sides are expected to lock horns over the conduct of the Lok Sabha. This will be the fourth time such a notice is coming up before the House since the first Lok Sabha.</p>.Raj Bhavans have become BJP war rooms: TMC slams govt over major governor reshuffle.<p>Opposition had on February 10 escalated its fight over conduct of Budget Session by submitting a notice signed by 119 MPs seeking removal of Birla, accusing him of acting in a "blatantly partisan" manner even as it got a jolt as Trinamool Congress stayed away from endorsing the move.</p><p>Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, DMK's TR Baalu, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, CPI(M)'s K Radhakrishnan, RSP' NK Premachandran and VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan were among the MPs from 12 parties, including RJD, NCP-SP, National Conference, Kerala Congress (J) and CPI(ML) who signed the notice.</p><p>Trinamool Lok Sabha floor leader Abhishek Banerjee had then said his party had "no problem" in signing the notice but insisted that the Opposition should first approach Birla with their grievances, such as the suspension of eight MPs. "If our grievances are not addressed in three days, we can always move a motion," he said on February 10 even as party MPs did not join the exercise.</p><p>Trinamool’s reluctance was then attributed to the lukewarm response by the Congress to its proposal to submit a notice seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.</p><p>While the Opposition parties are not averse to the idea, sources said it did not move forward but now the Congress and others would be more active if Trinamool insists on bringing such a notice against Kumar. However, sources said no decision has been taken so far.</p><p>The Opposition motion cites "disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other Opposition leaders to speak, making unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition, suspending Opposition MPs for an entire session for raising issues of public concern and not rebuking ruling party members for making wholly objectionable and derogatory remarks against former PMs" as the resaons for move.</p><p>It accused Birla that he has "ceased to maintain an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence" of all sections of the House and that he "openly espouses" the version of the ruling BJP on all controversial matters. These acts "constitute a serious danger" to the proper functioning of Lok Sabha, it added. </p>