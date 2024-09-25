TMC yet to convey nominees for parliamentary panels: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Days after the Trinamool Congress claimed delay in the constitution of parliamentary committees, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Mamata Banerjee-led party was yet to share details of its nominees to the panels.

Addressing a press conference here, Rijiju, who is the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said those questioning the government only have the desire to remain in the news.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien had said parliamentary committees have not been formed even 100 days after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.