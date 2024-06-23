TMC's balancing act |Mamata to campaign for Priyanka in Wayanad?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had said before the Lok Sabha election results that if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc wins, her party would support it from the outside, is now going to campaign for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in the upcoming Wayanad parliamentary seat's bypoll elections, a report by India Today has claimed citing sources.

The recent development after Banerjee had a meeting in Kolkata with senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday.

The report also claims that it was Banerjee who had earlier proposed that Priyanka fight the elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

When the grand alliance was first forged, Mamata Banerjee's party was present in all of its initial meeting while Trinamool MPs were often seen protesting with other Opposition leaders in the Parliament and outside on various issues.