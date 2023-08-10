TN govt should take blame for delay in Madurai AIIMS project, says Nirmala Sitharaman

"I want to be clear and I want this to go on record. Since this is a central sector project, the centre has taken the entire loan and there is no burden on Tamil Nadu government; it forms a part of the central borrowing."

The government of India has similarly funded, through JICA loans, the high-speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which also falls under central sector and hence, the servicing of that loan too is done by the centre.