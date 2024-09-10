Things likely to become tense with China, need to build deterrence, says Ex-Diplomat Gokhale

Chennai: India's ties with China are likely to become tense in the next 10 years due to China's policy and its growing presence in the Indian Ocean, former foreign secretary of India Vijay Keshav Gokhale said on Tuesday and called for steps to build deterrence.

Risk management on a broader political level was also required till India is able to develop the economy to a certain level, he said.

"If I am to make a prognosis of the future trajectory of our relationships from their perspective, I would say they would base their policy on two presumptions," Gokhale said while delivering a special talk on "India-China relations as seen from China's perspective" presided by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here.