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To ease LPG pressure, Centre allocates PDS kerosene to states

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a notification on March 29, granting temporary exemptions under the Petroleum Act, 1934, and Petroleum Rules, 2002.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsLPGPDSWest Asia

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