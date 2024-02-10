'Tokenism to camouflage his services to big corporate forces': SKM on Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Swaminathan

The SKM accused the government of indulging in many forms of tokenism to divert attention of people from its policies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"SKM denounces PM Modi for failing to solve the crisis of farmers of India. Farmers are reeling under pressure of high input cost and poor govt infrastructure and services in agriculture, including seeds, fertilizers, insecticides, electricity, diesel, irrigation, machinery, post harvest facilities, storage and cold storage facilities, marketing yards, food processing facilities, marketing," it said.