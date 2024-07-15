Tolerance for other cultures & communities should be matter of pride: Kargil war veteran

Kargil War veteran Retd Colonel Sonam Wangchuk said it is important for today’s youth to practise a sort of insulation to not be influenced by the sensations on social media, which paints a negative picture of the world.

On Sunday, the recipient of Maha Vir Chakra (India’s second-highest gallantry award) addressed news reporters ahead of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Pointing out the political climate today which influences the youth in tremendous ways, he said: “What matters to us the most when we are in the battlefront is the fact that we are one despite our differences.