Tolerance for other cultures & communities should be matter of pride: Kargil war veteran

Kargil War veteran Retd Colonel Sonam Wangchuk said it is important for today’s youth to practise a sort of insulation to not be influenced by the sensations on social media, which paints a negative picture of the world.
On Sunday, the recipient of Maha Vir Chakra (India’s second-highest gallantry award) addressed news reporters ahead of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Pointing out the political climate today which influences the youth in tremendous ways, he said: “What matters to us the most when we are in the battlefront is the fact that we are one despite our differences.
“To practise tolerance for other cultures and communities while embracing multiculturalism is something to be proud of,” he said.
Wangchuk was awarded the MVC for leading a Ladakh Scouts unit against Pakistani forces at Chorbat La Pass during the Kargil war in 1999. Wangchuk, due to his exemplary feet as a major during the war, is also known as the ‘Lion of Ladakh’ in the Indian Army.
When he looks back in time as a war veteran, he feels “tremendous pride and elation” but “this pride comes with a deep sense of turmoil.”
Sharing his story of joining the Indian Army, he said: “As a teen, I used to be a shy boy. But I got rebellious by the time I completed primary and reached high school. My interests transformed from academics to sports. Around the same time, one of my cousins joined the Army. He said the Army will change me and make me more confident about myself. I held on to it and never looked back. Now that I look at it, I have come a long way.”
While acknowledging some of the disturbing scenes from the warfront, he said: “Wallowing on these memories makes things only worse. A bullet pierced my best friend’s heart right behind me and I couldn’t stop it. All I can do for those who lost their lives in the war is pray for their families.”
Published 15 July 2024, 01:21 IST