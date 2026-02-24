<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> police is likely to announce the surrender of top Maoist commander and the key "strategist" of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devji, on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> sources, some other high-ranking leaders of the banned organisation are also expected to surrender formally before the authorities.</p>.<p>Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has convened a press conference this afternoon on “CPI (Maoists) related developments”.</p>.<p>Devji hails from Telangana's Jagtial district, and his surrender is seen as a deadly blow to the outlawed organisation, which now lacks leadership.</p>.Top naxal commander surrenders to Telangana police signaling end to India's long-running Maoist insurgency.<p>Devji (62) is believed to have taken the reins following the death of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, in May 2025.</p>.<p>Senior Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy, along with several ultras, have laid down their arms, a source had earlier indicated.</p>.<p>The development comes days before the Union government's March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism in the country. </p>