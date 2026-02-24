Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Top Maoist leader Devji likely to surrender before Telangana police on February 24

According to police sources, some other high-ranking leaders of the banned organisation are also expected to surrender formally before the authorities.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 04:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 04:34 IST
India NewsPoliceTelangana News

Follow us on :

Follow Us