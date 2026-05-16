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'Totally baseless,' CJI on remarks attributed to him about the youth of the country

'Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me,' the CJI clarified.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:30 IST
India Newsclarificationjustice surya kant

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