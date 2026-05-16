<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/justice-surya-kant">Surya Kant</a> on Saturday said it was totally baseless to suggest that he criticised the youth of the country, while clarifying his 'parasites' remarks.</p> <p>On Friday, a bench led by the CJI strongly criticised what it termed as increasing and unwarranted attacks on the judiciary and the legal system. The CJI observed that some unemployed youngsters turn into "media, social media, RTI activists and other activists" and begin targeting institutions.</p> <p>In a statement issued here, he said, "I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees".</p>.'Cockroach-like unemployed youngsters become media, social media': Supreme Court on growing attacks on judiciary. <p>"Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me," the CJI clarified.</p> <p>He further said, "It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India."</p> <p>The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi had made the observation during the hearing of a plea relating to the conferment of senior advocate designation.</p> <p>Criticising the petitioner’s conduct, the bench said that the designation of a senior advocate is a distinction "conferred" by the court, not something to be actively pursued through litigation.</p> <p>The bench also took a strong objection to the language the petitioner allegedly used on Facebook. The court said that such conduct was inconsistent with the discipline expected from members of the legal profession. </p> <p>A petition was filed by advocate Sanjay Dubey seeking contempt action over the alleged delay by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> in implementing the Supreme Court’s guidelines governing the designation of senior advocate.</p> <p>"There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone,” the CJI had said.</p>.CJI’s 'youngsters like cockroaches' remark unacceptable, reflects intolerance: Rohit Pawar. <p>The bench also said that there were already "parasites" in society attacking institutions and asked the petitioner, whether he wishes to "join hands with them".</p> <p>The court had also expressed concern over the growing number of lawyers allegedly holding fake degrees, saying that the issue warrants investigation by the CBI.</p> <p>The bench observed that thousands of fraudulent people wear black robes and expressed serious doubts about their degrees. </p>