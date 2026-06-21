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'Tougher' Physics section trumps many NEET aspirants; lower cut-off expected, they say

While Biology was generally described as easy and chemistry as moderate, many students said the Physics section was lengthy and time-consuming.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsIndiaNEETPaper LeakNEET Exam

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