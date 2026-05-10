Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Tourism, healthcare & more: India signs 8 MoUs with Trinidad and Tobago during EAM Jaishankar's visit

According to the a statement, discussions were held across sectors such as infrastructure, security, forensics, healthcare and capacity building.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 14:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 14:04 IST
India NewsIndiaDr S JaishankarTrinidad and Tobago

Follow us on :

Follow Us