Toxic air is no reason to stay inside for Delhi’s joggers and yoga fans

For them, the calculation is that staying inside and skipping exercise — altering routines and forgoing the socialising that comes with them — is worse than going out and breathing poison.



Delhi’s skies began their annual descent into darkness more than a week ago, after farmers in neighboring agrarian states started burning rice stubble. The air pollution problem, which is also related to factors like falling temperatures, vehicle exhaust and coal-fired power plants, has persisted as politicians have approached the issue mostly as something to fight over.