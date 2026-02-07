<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday said the interim trade agreement with the US will strengthen 'Make in India' by opening up new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs, and create jobs for women and youngsters.</p>.<p>The prime minister also thanked US President Donald Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between India and the US.</p>.<p>"Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He said this framework reflected the growing depth, trust and dynamism of the India-US partnership.</p>.<p>"It strengthens '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/make-in-india">Make in India</a>' by opening new opportunities for India's hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters," the prime minister said.</p>.Union Budget 2026 a 'game changer' for MSME sector, say industry chambers.<p>Modi said India and the United States share a commitment to promoting innovation, and this framework will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between the two countries.</p>.<p>He said this framework will also strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains and contribute to global growth.</p>.<p>"As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity," the prime minister said.</p>