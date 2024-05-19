Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

In a written reply submitted to the National Assembly on Saturday, Dar, who also holds the Deputy Prime Minister's slot, said, “India decided to impose 200 per cent duty on imports from Pakistan, suspended the Kashmir bus service and trade across the Line of Control after the Pulwama attack."

According to the Dawn newspaper, Dar was responding to a question by Pakistan People's Party lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui seeking details about trade challenges faced by Pakistan in its relations with neighbouring countries, especially India.