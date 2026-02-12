Menu
Trade union strike: About 30 crore workers and farmers participate in protest against labour codes

The protesters demanded withdrawal of Labour Codes even as reports suggested that there was mixed response to the protest across the country.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 17:30 IST
Published 12 February 2026, 17:30 IST
India NewsStrikeBandhTrade Union

