<p>Bengaluru: Trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on Thursday, opposing the four labour codes and pressing a charter of demands, including the reinstatement of MGNREGA.</p>.<p>While daily life and public transport are expected to remain largely unaffected, industrial production may be disrupted.</p>.<p>Workers in major industrial areas — Bidadi, Kumbalgodu, Jigani, Bommasandra, Narasapura, Peenya, Vemagal, Dobbspet, Electronics City and Whitefield — are expected to abstain from work in support of the strike. Protest meetings will also be held in these areas, union leaders said.</p>.<p>Employees of government-owned BSNL and LIC have announced participation in the protest. However, other public sector institutions, including transport corporations and banks, are likely to function as usual.</p>.<p>Under the leadership of the Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU), 11 unions will stage a protest at Town Hall at 11.30 am and court arrest. Workers from various sectors are expected to participate, said JCTU coordinator KV Bhat.</p>.<p>“This may not directly affect public life. But industrialists and IT–BT entrepreneurs will be impacted. When production stops even for a day, losses run into crores. The importance of workers will then be realised,” said CITU president Meenakshi Sundaram and secretary S Varalakshmi.</p>.<p><strong>Core demands</strong></p>.<p>~ Repeal the four labour codes<br>~ Reinstate MGNREGA<br>~ Withdraw the Land Acquisition Act<br>~ Withdraw amendments to the Land Reforms Act, APMC Act & Cattle Protection Act<br>~ Halt privatisation of electricity<br>~ Withdraw the Seeds Act<br>~ Repeal the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025<br>~ Cancel the state notification to implement the four labour codes<br>~ Increase minimum wages for workers<br>~ Do not implement what unions term “anti-people” Central laws in Karnataka</p>