Trade unions to go on strike in February, demand withdrawal of labour codes

The date of the strike will be announced on 22nd December 2025 in the next meeting of the joint forum of central trade unions, a statement said.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 15:01 IST
Published 09 December 2025, 15:01 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTrade Union

