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TRAI spam crackdown: 7 lakh notices, 5.6 lakh curbs on telemarketers in 2025

This was an intensified crackdown on on unsolicited commercial communications by the telecom regulator.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 09:39 IST
India NewsTraiTelecom Regulatory Authority of India

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