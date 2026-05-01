<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telecom-regulatory-authority-of-india">Telecom Regulatory Authority of India</a> (TRAI) in 2025 cracked down on spam telemarketers and issued over 7.31 lakh notices. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2227569&reg=3&lang=2">PIB report</a>, it even imposed communication restrictions on over 5.6 lakh entities. </p><p>This was an intensified crackdown on on Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) by the telecom regulator, the report stated. </p><p>It further added that in order to strengthen consumer protection, TRAI in 2025 issued 731,120 notices to unregistered telemarketers found violating UCC norms subjecting 473,075 entities to one-month communication restrictions. </p>.Truecaller report: India hit by 4,168 crore spam calls in 2025.<p>89,936 repeat offenders were banned for up to six months, while 184,482 telecom resources were disconnected for continued non-compliance, it reported. </p><p>TRAI said that the 3.11 million UCC were registered last year. With this surge in consumer reporting, 1.706 million were submitted through Do Not Disturb (DND) application in phone. </p><p>Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI said that consumer participation in DND ecosystem has enabled faster identification of violations. </p><p>"TRAI's enforcement efforts in 2025 are anchored in the principle that consumers should experience perceptible improvement in control of unsolicited commercial communications. Enhanced consumer participation through the DND ecosystem has enabled faster identification of violations and more decisive action against persistent offenders," he said. </p><p>The DND ecosystem has also seen a significant increase in adoption. DND app installations grew by 84.43 per cent year-on-year in 2025, rising to 28.08 lakh cumulative installations, compared to 15.22 lakh in 2024, the report mentioned. </p>